Photo : KBS

South Korea’s fourth military spy satellite was launched from a U.S. space base Tuesday.According to the defense ministry, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the country’s homegrown spy satellite lifted off at 8:48 p.m. Monday, local time, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.The satellite reached the targeted orbit and communicated with a ground station, indicating a successful launch.The launch is part of South Korea’s plan to deploy five satellites by the end of this year to enhance the surveillance of North Korean military activities and help reduce its reliance on U.S. satellite imagery.The country launched its first spy satellite in December 2023 before launching a second last April and a third in December.