The government has decided to extend its fuel tax cuts for two more months, until the end of June, but is adjusting the amounts so the consumer pays more than now.The finance ministry announced on Tuesday that the current 15 percent tax cut on gasoline will be adjusted to ten percent and the 23 percent discount on diesel and liquefied petroleum gas will be reduced to 15 percent, starting in May.As a result, the tax on gasoline will rise by 40 won to 738 won per liter and the tax on diesel will increase by 46 won to 494 won per liter.The adjusted rates will remain in effect until June 30.The ministry said it made the adjustments in consideration of inflation, recent trends in oil prices, and the impact on government finances.