Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has vowed to pave the way for a stronger South Korea-U.S. alliance in the upcoming trade talks with the U.S.The finance minister made the remarks to reporters on Tuesday at Incheon International Airport, upon departing for the U.S. for the “two-plus-two” talks involving the top finance and trade officials from both nations.Choi is also scheduled to attend the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in the U.S.He did not answer when asked if he knew whether U.S. President Donald Trump would personally attend the trade talks.Choi and Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun will sit down for talks in Washington with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at 9 p.m. Thursday Korea Standard Time.The two sides are expected to exchange views on the agenda and the pace of tariff negotiations.Ahn is scheduled to leave for the U.S. on Wednesday.