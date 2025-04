Photo : YONHAP News

Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul has opened a memorial space in honor of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.The Archdiocese of Seoul announced Tuesday that the memorial altar, located in the cathedral’s underground chapel, will be open to the public starting from 3 p.m.Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung, Archbishop Chung Soon-taick, Bishop Koo Yo-bi and Bishop Lee Kyung-sang will pay tribute at the altar first.On Monday, the archdiocese issued a condolence message in which Archbishop Chung recalled the late pontiff’s legacy of serving the socially disadvantaged.The message said Pope Francis practiced and walked the path of faith and love in his own life and shared deep spiritual teachings with all people.The archdiocese said it is planning to set up more memorial spaces and hold special Masses in honor of Pope Francis in other parts of the country.