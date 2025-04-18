Acting President Han Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo joined leaders around the world in paying tribute to Pope Francis, who died Monday after suffering a stroke and heart failure.According to the prime minister’s office, after the Vatican announced the news, Han sent a message to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, saying the South Korean government and people share the grief of all Catholics around the world and convey their heartfelt condolences.Han said the pope delivered a message of love and solidarity to mankind through his teachings and devoted his whole life to the poor and the marginalized by practicing a life of peace and reconciliation.He recounted how Pope Francis visited South Korea in 2014 and prayed for peace and unification on the Korean Peninsula, while also delivering a message of hope to the Korean church and people.Han went on to write that he will remember the lessons the pope delivered to the world, adding that he hopes the pope’s “noble soul will find eternal rest and peace in the arms of Jesus Christ.”