DP Continues Offensive Against Acting President Han

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party continued its offensive against acting President Han Duck-soo on Tuesday, saying the current government must not rush into deals during upcoming trade negotiations with the United States.The party’s acting chief, Park Chan-dae, said Han and the incumbent government must transfer all authority and responsibility over South Korea-U.S. trade to the incoming administration, which will take office in about 40 days.Democratic Party Rep. Jin Sung-joon proposed another motion to impeach Han, saying the acting president has neglected his responsibility to fairly oversee the presidential election.The People Power Party countered that there is no justification for Han’s impeachment.It accused the Democratic Party of attacking Han solely for the purpose of seizing power, with no concern for other matters, including the people’s welfare.The People Power Party also condemned former Democratic Party leader and presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung for vowing to pursue changes to the Commercial Act, saying Lee is the one who caused the undervaluation of domestic companies on the stock market, often referred to as the “Korea discount.”