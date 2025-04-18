Gov’t Expresses Regret after Japanese PM Sends Offering to Yasukuni War Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed deep regret on Tuesday after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a ritual offering to a controversial war shrine seen as glorifying Japan’s militaristic past.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing deep disappointment and regret over the fact that Japan’s leaders have once again offered tributes to or visited the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Japanese war dead, including 14 Class A war criminals.A ministry official said the government urges Japanese leaders to face history and demonstrate genuine reflection through their actions, adding that this would serve as an important foundation for future-oriented ties between South Korea and Japan based on mutual trust.On Monday, Prime Minister Ishiba delivered a “masakaki” tree to the shrine as an offering to mark the start of an annual three-day spring festival there.Meanwhile, some 70 Japanese lawmakers visited the shrine to pay their respects on Tuesday.South Korea, China and other neighboring countries have long criticized such acts as glorifying Japan’s past militarism and aggression.