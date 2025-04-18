Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Supreme Court: Full Bench to Decide Ex-DP Leader’s Fate in Election Law Case

Written: 2025-04-22 15:44:53Updated: 2025-04-22 17:27:33

Supreme Court: Full Bench to Decide Ex-DP Leader’s Fate in Election Law Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The fate of former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, whose conviction under the Public Official Election Act was overturned on appeal in March, will be decided by the Supreme Court’s full bench.

The Supreme Court announced the decision Tuesday. 

Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae reportedly made the call after listening to the opinions of the other Supreme Court justices and considering the seriousness of the case, as well as the level of public interest.

Lee was first brought to trial in September 2022 on accusations of lying during a media interview in violation of the election law when he said he did not know Kim Moon-ki, a former executive of a development company behind a controversial development project.

The former party leader, who is now running for president, was initially found guilty but the appellate court overturned his conviction last month and the prosecution appealed the verdict.

The Supreme Court had assigned the case to a four-member bench earlier in the day.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >