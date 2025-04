Photo : YONHAP News

Some 70 members of the Japanese Diet visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday.According to the Japanese broadcaster NHK, around 70 members of the ruling and opposition parties, including the Liberal Democratic Party and the Constitutional Democratic Party, visited the shrine for its annual spring festival.Among the lawmakers was Hiroyuki Togashi, the country’s minister of internal affairs and communication.On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a ritual offering to the controversial shine, although he opted not to visit.The Yasukuni Shine honors Japanese war dead, including 14 Class A war criminals.