Seoul, Tokyo to Celebrate 60 Years of Bilateral Ties with Joseon Tongsinsa Reenactment

Written: 2025-04-22 15:58:35Updated: 2025-04-22 17:30:28

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on Tuesday that events will take place in Seoul, Busan, Tokyo and Osaka to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan, featuring reenactments of the Joseon Tongsinsa procession.

The first event will be held Thursday at Gyeonghui Palace in Jongno, Seoul, and will involve a dance troupe performance, an appointment ceremony for envoys, a drum performance and a traditional pungmul performance.

The same procession will be reenacted in Busan for three days starting Friday, where there will be exhibitions and performances on board a ship along the actual route taken by the Joseon Tongsinsa ships from Busan to Osaka.

On May 13, Korea Day at the Osaka Expo will feature a port entry ceremony, celebratory performances and an official Joseon Tongsinsa procession.

The Joseon Tongsinsa were goodwill missions sent by the Joseon Kingdom to Japan between 1607 and 1811 at the request of the resident Japanese authority.
