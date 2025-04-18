Seoul to Send Pan-Government Delegation to Trade Talks with US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will send a pan-government delegation to the U.S. for the “two-plus-two” trade talks to be held Thursday.The government said Tuesday that the delegation will comprise officials not only from the finance and trade ministries but also from the ministries of foreign affairs, science, land, environment, agriculture and health.The government said it will exert its best efforts to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with the U.S. through calm and sincere negotiations, with the national interest as the top priority.Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok departed for Washington on Tuesday, while trade minister Ahn Duk-geun will be leaving for the U.S. on Wednesday.After the two-plus-two trade consultations, Ahn is set to meet separately with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and determine where the U.S. stands on the trade balance and cooperation in shipbuilding and energy.The two officials are set to discuss the tariffs that the U.S. has slapped on South Korea and ways to waive or reduce the tariffs on automobiles and steel.