Photo : YONHAP News

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo hit a powerful triple on Monday, helping his team win against the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2.Lee started as the third center fielder in the first game of a four-game home series against the Brewers at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday.Lee scored his second triple of the season in the seventh inning, when the Giants were beating the Brewers 3-2.Overall, Lee batted one-for-four with an RBI, hitting zero-point-329 this season.With Monday’s feat, Lee maintained zero-point-983 in on-base plus slugging, which combines a batter’s on-base percentage and slugging percentage.