KOSPI Falls after 3-Day Climb amid Tariff Negotiation Uncertainties

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost one-point-78 points, or zero-point-07 percent, Tuesday to close at two-thousand-486-point-64.The KOSPI ended its three-day rise amid uncertainty over South Korea’s upcoming tariff negotiations with the U.S.Overnight, Wall Street fell after U.S. President Donald Trump intensified criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, warning of a potential economic slowdown without an immediate rate cut, while in Seoul, investors stayed cautious due to the upcoming U.S.-South Korea tariff talks and the start of earnings season.Trade volume was moderate at 408 million shares worth six-point-one trillion won, or four-point-three billion U.S. dollars, while market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell zero-point-72 percent, SK hynix slipped one-point-59 percent and Hyundai Motor lost zero-point-91 percent.In contrast, HD Hyundai Heavy jumped three-point-27 percent, with Hanwha Ocean up one-point-41 percent and Naver three-point-31 percent, while the tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained zero-point-67 point, or zero-point-09 percent, to close at 716-point-12.