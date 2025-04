Photo : YONHAP News

A memorial altar has been set up at Seoul's Myeongdong Cathedral for the late Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Monday.The Archdiocese of Seoul began receiving condolences from the public at the cathedral starting 3 p.m. Tuesday.Catholic leaders, including Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung and Seoul Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick, offered prayers soon after the altar was set up.The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea earlier decided that each diocese would hold a requiem mass and set up an altar.The organization said it plans to deliver a Korean translation of an official Vatican prayer for the late pontiff's eternal rest, and recommended that worshipers in the country hold nine days of prayer.