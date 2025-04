Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo visited a memorial altar set up at Seoul's Myeongdong Cathedral for the late Pope Francis on Tuesday to pay his respects.According to the Prime Minister's Office, the acting president said the late Pope Francis left a legacy of deep spiritual teachings and faith among Catholics around the world.Han said the late pontiff practiced love for the poor and socially vulnerable with humility and sincerity, expressing gratitude and condolences.The late Pope Francis, who had led the Catholic Church since 2013, passed away Monday at the age of 88.