S. Koreans Line Up to Say Goodbye to Pope Francis

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A memorial altar for the late Pope Francis has been set up in South Korea's Myeongdong Cathedral for the public. Following a memorial prayer by Catholic leaders in South Korea, the altar is open to the general public, who wish to pay their respects.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Memorial Service at Seoul Archdiocese Myeongdong Cathedral]A memorial altar has been set up at Seoul's Myeongdong Cathedral for the late Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Monday.The Archdiocese of Seoul began receiving condolences from the public at the cathedral starting 3 p.m. Tuesday.Catholic leaders, including Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung and Seoul Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick, offered prayers soon after the altar was set up.[Sound bite: Seoul Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick’s prayer (Korean-English)]"As you entrusted your Church to your faithful servant Francisco, let him rest in peace with you forever as he has now left this world. Forgive all of his sins he committed in human weakness and grant Pope Francis peace and mercy through your grace. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, we pray. Amen.”Acting President Han Duck-soo also paid his respect at the altar Tuesday afternoon.Han said the late Pope Francis left a legacy of deep spiritual teachings and faith among Catholics around the world.Venerable Jinwoo, the head of the nation’s largest Buddhist sect, the Jogye Order, expressed his condolences on Tuesday, calling the late pontiff a true merciful bodhisattva.The pontiff passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.The Vatican said Pope Francis' funeral will take place on Saturday at St. Peter's Basilica.The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea said it plans to deliver a Korean translation of an official Vatican prayer for the late pontiff's eternal rest, and recommended that worshipers in the country hold nine days of prayer.South Korea's foreign ministry said it is considering sending a government delegation to the Holy See to express the nation's condolences.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.