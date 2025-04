Photo : YONHAP News

A field inspection was conducted at Muan International Airport to thoroughly analyze the concrete mound supporting the localizer systems, which was cited as a contributing factor in the Jeju Air crash tragedy last December.The Jeonnam Provincial Police on Tuesday carried out a joint inspection with the National Forensic Service and the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board.Authorities reportedly confirmed the installation and construction of the concrete structure within the soil-covered embankment, comparing it with data obtained during their search operation.Investigators are reported to have also collected data for analyzing the impact severity when the plane crashed into the mound.The police plan to exercise caution in deciding who to book for investigation, based on forensic analysis and the board's interim findings, considering the case's seriousness.