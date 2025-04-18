Study: S. Koreans Spend Least Hours a Week Working from Home

Photo : KBS News

South Koreans were found to spend the least number of hours in a week working from their homes.According to The Economist on Monday, researchers at Stanford University conducted a survey of 16-thousand university graduates in 40 countries between last November and February about their post-pandemic at-home work environment.The respondents said they worked from home an average of one-point-three days a week, similar to the same period in 2023.Canadians log the longest number of days at one-point-nine, followed by Britons at one-point-eight days and Americans at one-point-six days, South Koreans spent the least amount of around zero-point-five days in remote work.People in other Asian countries also worked less than one day a week from home - zero-point-seven days among the Japanese and zero-point-six among Chinese people.The researchers said the cultural difference was the biggest factor behind the gap, such as whether a society displays more of individualistic or collectivist tendencies.