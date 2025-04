Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party(PPP) eliminated half of its eight presidential primary candidates.The party's election committee on Tuesday announced the first primary cutoff, resulting in a four-way race between former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo.While Kim, Han and Hong were expected to advance to the next round, the fourth spot was contested between Ahn and Rep. Na Kyung-won.The first-round elimination was based on five public surveys conducted between Monday and Tuesday, each polling 800 people comprised of PPP supporters and those who do not support any party.The committee did not disclose the results from the surveys.The second primary cutoff, reflecting a 50-to-50 split between party member votes and public surveys, is set for Sunday and Monday.