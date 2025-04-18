Prosecutors Summon Senior Pres. Official in Probe into Power Broker Myung

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors summoned a senior presidential official as part of an investigation into self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun, which includes allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former first lady Kim Keon-hee exercised undue influence in election nominations.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday questioned Jeon Kwang-sam, senior presidential secretary for civil and social agenda, as a witness, marking the first time the agency summoned a senior official from the top office in the investigation.The prosecution reportedly detected that Jeon and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon had communicated after allegations involving Myung surfaced last year.The agency is reportedly questioning Jeon over allegations that Oh had a businessman cover the cost of polls conducted by Myung's company ahead of the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election.The prosecution plans to summon the businessman, Kim Han-jung, Kang Cheol-won, former Seoul deputy mayor for public affairs, and the mayor himself for questioning.