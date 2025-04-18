Menu Content

Ministry Requests Medical Groups to Recommend Panel Members to Set 2027 Admissions Quota

2025-04-22

Photo : YONHAP News

The health ministry has sent an official notice to medical organizations, requesting recommendations for members to join a committee discussing the 2027 medical school admissions quota.

According to the government and the medical community on Tuesday, the groups asked to make recommendations by Monday include the Korean Medical Association, the Korean Hospital Association, the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, the Korean Intern Resident Association and the Medical Professors Association of Korea.

The independent committee under the health minister is tasked with estimating and reviewing the mid-term to long-term demand for health care professionals.
 
The government earlier reverted next year's admissions quota to three-thousand-58 from this year's five-thousand-58 amid strong protests from the medical community.
 
The quota for 2027 is expected to be decided after discussions within the committee.

Following a vetting process, a ministry official expects the 15-member committee to launch next month at the earliest.
