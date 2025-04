Photo : KBS News

The Minimum Wage Commission began a deliberation to set next year’s minimum wage.The 27-member commission representing labor, management and the public sector convened its inaugural meeting for the 2026 wage on Tuesday.Commission Chairman Lee In-jae anticipated challenges in setting a minimum wage that would satisfy all parties, especially amid stagnant growth and U.S. tariffs, before calling for a readiness to compromise.This year's minimum wage of ten-thousand-30 won per hour, or around seven U.S. dollars and four cents, is the first to surpass ten-thousand won, but the year-on-year increase of one-point-seven percent is the second lowest on record.The commission is required to decide on the wage by June 29, after which it will be submitted to the labor minister.