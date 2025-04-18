Finance Minister Arrives in US for ‘2+2’ Trade Talks

Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has arrived in the U.S. for trade talks with the Trump administration.Upon arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington on Tuesday, the finance minister told reporters that he came to the U.S. to start discussions with the aim of strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Choi is scheduled to attend the G20 finance ministers’ meeting, set for Wednesday and Thursday, and Thursday’s “two-plus-two” talks for the top finance and trade officials from South Korea and the U.S.He and Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun will sit down for talks in Washington with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at 9 p.m. Thursday Korea Standard Time.Vowing his best efforts in the talks, the finance minister said he plans to listen attentively to the concerns of the U.S. side and actively explain Seoul’s positions, which will be helpful for both sides and produce a broader understanding.