Photo : KBS News

Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, South Korea’s first minister-level official at the Vatican, has been named as one of the leading candidates for the next pope by Italy’s largest daily, Corriere della Sera.On Tuesday the Italian daily listed 12 likely candidates ahead of a conclave to choose Pope Francis’ successor.You, who has served as the Vatican’s prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy since 2021, was eleventh on the paper’s list, after Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from the Philippines.The newspaper highlighted You’s work to achieve reconciliation between the two Koreas as a member of the international Focolare movement, which originated in Italy.At 73, Cardinal You is eligible to vote in the upcoming conclave and could potentially be chosen as pope.