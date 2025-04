Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer sentiment in the country improved slightly in April with eased political uncertainties.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index stood at 93-point-eight in April, up one-point-four points from the previous month.A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.The rise comes after a slight decrease in March.The BOK attributed the rebound to eased political uncertainties after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and expectations for economic stimulus measures from the new government.Expected inflation for the year ahead posted two-point-eight percent in April, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.