Supreme Court to Hold Second Session Thursday in Ex-DP Leader's Election Law Trial

Written: 2025-04-23 10:41:53Updated: 2025-04-23 15:38:23

Supreme Court to Hold Second Session Thursday in Ex-DP Leader’s Election Law Trial

Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Court will hold a second session of deliberation on Thursday in former Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung’s election law trial. 

The court made the announcement Wednesday, just a day after referring the case to its full bench and holding the first deliberation session right away. 
 
The Supreme Court originally assigned Lee’s case to a four-member bench on Tuesday, but Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae later decided that the full bench should handle the trial.

Lee was first brought to trial in September 2022 on accusations of lying during a media interview in violation of the Public Official Election Act when he said he did not know Kim Moon-ki, a former executive of a development company behind a controversial development project.

The former party leader, who is now running for president, was initially found guilty but the appellate court overturned his conviction last month and the prosecution appealed the verdict.
