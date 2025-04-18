Trade Minister Departs for US for Trade Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun has vowed to lay a foundation for discussions that enable South Korea and the U.S. to continue their cooperation and produce a “win-win” outcome for both sides.The minister made the remarks to reporters on Wednesday at Incheon International Airport, upon departing for the U.S. for the “two-plus-two” talks for the top finance and trade officials from South Korea and the U.S., set for Thursday in Washington.Ahn said he plans to discuss trade imbalance issues with the United States, as well as collaboration in the shipbuilding industry and the energy sector.The minister said South Korean negotiators are keeping themselves open to the possibility that defense-cost sharing arrangements may come up in the talks and are preparing accordingly.Ahn said the government is also considering the possibility that U.S. President Donald Trump might make an unexpected appearance in the talks.The minister said he is preparing for the talks calmly and carefully, vowing to produce solutions quickly on the matter of the 25 percent reciprocal tariffs that the U.S. is set to impose, which are expected to cause significant damage to South Korea’s industries.