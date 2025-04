Photo : KBS News

After a series of incidents in which sinkholes opened up in urban areas, the government will conduct a special inspection targeting about 100 construction sites across the nation involving large-scale excavation.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will explain the inspection plans in a task force meeting Wednesday afternoon, which will be attended by officials from the interior ministry and 17 local governments.The inspection, which began Tuesday and will run through the end of May, targets 98 large-scale excavation sites nationwide.The land ministry plans to request cooperation from local governments during the on-site inspections.Local governments, including those representing Seoul, Busan and Gwangju, are set to take part in the meeting and discuss their responses to recent ground subsidence accidents, along with the findings of their analyses and the resulting management plans.