Holy See’s Diplomatic Mission Sets Up Memorial Altar for Pope Francis

Photo : KBS News

The diplomatic mission of the Holy See in South Korea has set up a memorial altar for Pope Francis.The Apostolic Nunciature to Korea said Wednesday that the public can pay their respects at the memorial altar from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday.A condolence book will be placed within the embassy, and anyone can sign it.On Tuesday, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea set up an official memorial altar for the late pontiff at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.The altar at the cathedral will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day until 5 p.m. Saturday, when Pope Francis’ funeral takes place in Vatican City.Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik paid their respects at the diplomatic mission and Myeongdong Cathedral respectively on Wednesday.A memorial Mass for the late pope is also scheduled for 10 am. Thursday at Myeongdong Cathedral.Catholic dioceses in Daejeon, Cheongju, Chuncheon, Daegu, Busan and Jeju will also set up memorial altars and hold memorial Masses.