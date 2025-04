Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo, who has kept mum about rumors he might run for president, visited the Combined Forces Command(CFC) headquarters at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday.According to the prime minister’s office, Han met CFC Commander Xavier Brunson and Deputy Commander Kang Shin-chul and discussed the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and strong combined defense readiness.Han then urged the CFC to continue its efforts to strengthen and advance the alliance.The office said Han’s visit served as an opportunity to reaffirm the strength of the alliance.On Thursday, Han is set to address the National Assembly to give an speech on the government’s 12 trillion won supplementary budget plan.The last time an acting president gave a budget speech in parliament was in November 1979.