SKT under Fire for Failure to Promptly Alert Users after USIM Hacking

Photo : YONHAP News

Telecommunications provider SK Telecom(SKT) is facing consumer complaints in the aftermath of a hacking incident that compromised the USIM information of its subscribers.In posts uploaded on online communities, including Naver Café, SKT subscribers on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the company’s failure to individually and promptly alert them to the hacking incident.The subscribers took issue with the provider’s decision to make the announcement about the incident via its official online customer service platform, T World, instead of sending out individual text messages to users.SKT said it did not take such steps as it has yet to determine which subscribers have fallen victim to the information leak, before vowing to actively alert users about how to protect themselves.Meanwhile, the telecommunications provider said subscribers can take additional safety measures if they use its free USIM protection service.