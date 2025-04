Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party(PPP) held on Wednesday a “Media Day” event attended by the party’s four presidential primary candidates who made it through the first primary cutoff.At the event, former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo will decide on who they will face in one-on-one-debates set to take place on Thursday and Friday.Following the one-on-one debates, the party will hold a four-way debate Saturday.The second primary cutoff, reflecting a 50:50 split between party member votes and public surveys, is set for Sunday and Monday.