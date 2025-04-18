Menu Content

Politics

National Museum to Publish Korean Translation of Byeolsambang Uigwe

Written: 2025-04-23 15:32:19Updated: 2025-04-23 15:49:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Museum of Korea will soon release the Korean translation of the Byeolsambang Uigwe, a four-volume series of documents from the Joseon Dynasty that detail the process of preparing ceremonial items for a newly enthroned king.

The museum, which finished the work last year of translating the series from Chinese characters, announced on Wednesday that it will release the Korean version on its official website. 

The Byeolsambang Uigwe shows how an organization called the Byeolsambang made palanquins, flags and other items for the new king. 

The Byeolsambang existed during the reigns of the Joseon Kings Hyeonjong, Sukjong, Gyeongjong and Yeongjo.

The Oegyujanggak Uigwe, a collection of books from the Joseon Dynasty that was also translated last year, includes the Byeolsambang Uigwe.

The Oegyujanggak Uigwe documents the protocols that the Joseon royal court followed to return the new king to normal life after a three-year mourning period for the previous king, including the preparation of new ceremonial attire.
