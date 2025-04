Photo : YONHAP News

The second debate of the Democratic Party's(DP) presidential primary candidates will be held on Wednesday.The candidates are set to hold the debate at 4 p.m. and will be televised on YouTube's 'Oh My TV.'The debate between former DP chief Lee Jae-myung, DP lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Dong-yeon will likely last about an hour and a half.The debate will begin with each candidate's opening remarks, followed by questions from the moderator and three key issues, including insurrection, economy and inter-Korean relations.The third and final debate will be held on Friday, hosted by TV Chosun.