Court Upholds 10 Million Won Fine for Cho Kuk’s Daughter over Fraudulent Med School Applications

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court has upheld a lower court’s decision to impose a 10 million won fine on Cho Min, the daughter of Rebuilding Korea Party Chair Cho Kuk, for submitting fraudulent documents in her university admissions process.That’s about seven-thousand U.S. dollars.The court issued the ruling Wednesday, reaffirming that Cho Min is guilty of falsifying documents, obstructing business, and obstructing official duties by fraudulent means.The court said it found the previous ruling, issued in March of last year, to be just, rejecting appeals both from the junior Cho and the prosecution.Prosecutors had sought a one-year prison sentence, suspended for three years.The 33-year-old was convicted of submitting falsified documents, including an admissions application and an award certificate, to Pusan National University’s medical school in June 2014 along with her mother, Chung Kyung-shim.Cho Min was also found guilty of submitting falsified documents to Seoul National University’s medical school in June 2013.