Photo : YONHAP News

Police have vowed to maintain a zero tolerance policy for crimes related to drunk driving.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency made the promise Wednesday, saying habitual drunk driving can lead to catastrophic events.The police said they will consider confiscating the vehicles of drivers who cause serious traffic accidents and detaining them during the investigation process.In line with revisions to the Road Traffic Act that go into effect June 4, people who drink more alcohol after causing an accident to confound field sobriety tests can be penalized.People who obstruct police from conducting field sobriety tests can face one to five years in prison or fines between five million and 20 million won.