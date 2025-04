Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Broadcasting Debate Commission will hold four rounds of candidate debate ahead of the June 3 presidential election.The Commission said in a statement that candidates recommended by political parties with at least five parliamentary seats and those that won at least three percent of votes in the most recent presidential election will take part in three debates on May 18, 23 and 27.Each two-hour debate on economic, social and political issues will be simultaneously broadcast on SBS, KBS and MBC starting 8 p.m.Other candidates who do not meet the requirements will separately hold a two-hour debate starting 10 p.m. on May 19.