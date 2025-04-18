KOSPI Climbs to 1-Month High on Hopes of Easing Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 38-point-92 points, or one-point-57 percent, to reach its highest in a month, amid hopes for upcoming U.S. tariff talks and easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.The benchmark index closed at two-thousand-525-point-56, the highest level since March 28, when the index finished at two-thousand-557-point-98.Investors welcomed Tuesday’s remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressing optimism for a de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war, while attention turned to the tariff negotiations in Washington, where South Korea aims to swiftly resolve auto tariff issues and discuss broader trade cooperation.Gains in South Korean stocks were led by tech shares like Samsung Electronics up by one-point-27 percent, SK Hynix up four-point-14 percent and LG Energy Solution up five-point-12 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained nine-point-96 points, or one-point-39 percent, closing at 726-point-08.