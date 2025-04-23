Rival Parties Rev Up Primaries ahead of June 3 Pres. Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The two main political factions are revving up the process to finalize the nominations for the upcoming presidential snap elections, with the liberal Democratic Party(DP) and the conservative People Power Party(PPP) highlighting campaign pledges by their key candidates.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The two main political parties' respective primaries to nominate a candidate for the June 3 presidential election is in full swing.The liberal Democratic Party's(DP) three primary candidates put forth pledges tailored by region, as the party is set to announce primary results in the southwestern Jeolla region, the capital area, eastern Gangwon Province and the southernmost island of Jeju, this week.Former DP chief Lee Jae-myung promised to foster the Gangwon region and the east coast as the regional economic bloc's strategic base that would lead northern trade, and declared to establish Jeju as a carbon neutral region by 2035.Former South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyoung-soo promised an annual budget of about two trillion won, or around one-point-four billion U.S. dollars, for various initiatives in North Jeolla, Gangwon and Jeju, while Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon vowed increased state support in nursing care.During their second debate, the candidates agreed on the need to convict forces accused of an insurrection through the December 3 martial law, but differed on ways to overcome the state of post-martial law crisis.On the other side of the aisle, four primary candidates from the conservative People Power Party(PPP) gathered for a media event, where each candidate named one opponent to face off for a one-on-one debate.Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon will hold a debate against former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo on Thursday, and against former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo on Friday, while Kim and PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo will go against each other on Thursday.The candidates also announced pledges or issued a message, such as Kim vowing to expand professional female soldiers and revival of an extra point system for those who served in the military, while Hong promised a "big tent" in solidarity with forces that oppose the DP's Lee Jae-myung.Ahn proposed having former President Yoon apologize over his impeachment and promising a constitutional amendment that would reduce the next president's term in office, while Han expressed opposition regarding acting President Han Duck-soo's possible presidential bid.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.