Abductee Family Group Delays Flying of Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets

Photo : KBS News

A group representing families of South Koreans abducted by North Korea postponed its plans to fly anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border on Wednesday morning to the afternoon due to unfavorable weather.The Association of the Families of Those Abducted by North Korea, which had planned to release leaflets laden balloons from the Imjingak pavilion in Paju, Gyeonggi Province at 11 a.m., delayed the event due to the wind conditions.The group planned to fly helium balloons carrying leaflets featuring photos, names, and information about the abductees, along with composite photographs of North Korean leader Kim Jong-unChoi Seong-ryong, the group’s chief, said the families have waited decades for the government to confirm whether their loved ones are alive or dead, adding that sending the leaflets is an exercise of freedom of expression.Border area residents and civic groups held rallies against the planned action, expressing concern over its negative impact on regional tourism and growing anxiety among locals.While the provincial government dispatched about 90 special judicial police to monitor the situation, Paju Mayor Kim Kyung-il said the activity cannot be justified at the risk of citizens' safety.