Land Minister: Recent Sinkholes Indicate ‘Widespread Phenomenon’

Photo : YONHAP News

Land Minister Park Sang-woo said the latest series of sinkholes around the country amid a rising number of underground structures indicates a widespread phenomenon.At a session of the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee on Wednesday, Park pledged to push for more effective ways of tackling the problem.The minister promised a comprehensive review of design criteria for underground construction projects, tendering procedures to prevent poor construction practices, and management and supervision issues.When asked about an urban regeneration project to remedy the damage from the recent wildfires in the country’s southeastern region, Park said local governments are expected to submit applications once the scope of the damage is confirmed by early May.The minister said the government bears the biggest part of the blame for the post-wildfire social disasters and pledged all-out efforts to prevent a recurrence.