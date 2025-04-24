Trade Minister: S. Korea to Push for Removal of US Reciprocal Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun says the government intends to persuade the U.S. to call off its reciprocal tariffs in the upcoming trade talks between the two countries.The minister made the statement to reporters on Wednesday upon arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington for the “two-plus-two” talks involving the top finance and trade officials from South Korea and the U.S.Ahn said Seoul’s main goal is to have the U.S. lift the reciprocal tariffs it plans to impose on South Korean products, adding that Seoul plans to seek their suspension in the negotiations.As for tariffs on automobiles, the minister said the government plans to address the issue as swiftly as possible, noting that the new tariffs are causing big problems for bilateral trade.Ahn said that through consultations on various industrial cooperation plans, the government will strive to ensure that tariff issues do not flare up between the two nations, pledging his best efforts to protect South Korea’s national interests and its industries.Ahn and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will sit down for talks in Washington with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at 9 p.m. Thursday Korea Standard Time.