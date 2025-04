Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to exempt car parts from some of the country’s tariffs under pressure from American auto companies.According to the Financial Times on Wednesday, the plan would exclude car parts from the 20 percent tariffs that Trump is imposing on imports from China to retaliate for the country’s role in fentanyl manufacturing.The report said Trump is also considering exempting auto parts from the 25 percent tariffs he levied on steel and aluminum.The latest development is considered another concession from the U.S. after Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for major trading partners, but not for China.The plan would leave in place a 25 percent tariff on all foreign car imports, and a separate 25 percent tariff on auto parts would also remain and is set to take effect May 3.