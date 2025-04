Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will keep operating their Nuclear Consultative Group under the Trump administration.A defense ministry official in Seoul said Wednesday that the two nations agreed to hold the group’s meetings normally and are coordinating schedules.The official added that a meeting could take place as early as June.The Nuclear Consultative Group was launched in July 2023 as part of the Washington Declaration, which former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former U.S. President Joe Biden issued during their summit in April of that year.The aim of the bilateral consultative body is to strengthen the U.S. “extended deterrence” commitment to defending its ally with all of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.The fourth and latest meeting was in Washington in January, before Trump took office.