Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has indicted former president Moon Jae-in on bribery charges.The Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office said Thursday that it indicted the former president without detention in a bribery case concerning his former son-in-law.The alleged bribes amounted to about 217 million won, or about 152-thousand U.S. dollars, in the form of salary and other remuneration paid to Moon’s former son-in-law, surnamed Seo, from August 2018 to April 2020 by the Thailand-based budget carrier Thai Eastar Jet.Seo was appointed executive director at the airline after the company’s founder, former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, was appointed head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in March 2018.Prosecutors suspect that Lee obtained his appointment in exchange for hiring Seo.Lee was indicted without detention on charges of offering bribes to Moon, while the prosecution chose not to indict Seo or Moon’s daughter, Da-hye.