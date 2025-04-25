Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2025-04-24 11:24:10Updated: 2025-04-24 11:31:16

Acting President Calls for Swift Passage of Extra Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has called for the swift parliamentary passage of the government’s supplementary budget proposal, stressing the importance of timing in policy implementation. 

Han made the appeal Thursday in a budget speech before parliament, the first by an acting president since 1979. 

Han underscored the need to promptly approve the extra budget, worth 12-point-two trillion won or about eight-point-five billion U.S. dollars, to support people displaced in last month’s wildfires and to help local industries stay competitive in the face of cutthroat global competition. 

The acting president also stressed the urgent need to provide substantial support for small businesses and vulnerable members of society.

Han urged the National Assembly to quickly deliberate on and pass the budget bill to stimulate an economic recovery.

Touching on the imminent trade talks with the U.S., Han said the government will go all out to find a win-win agreement centered on the trade balance, shipbuilding and liquified natural gas, while keeping the national interest as its top priority.
