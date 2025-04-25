S. Korea, China Agree to Set Up Subcommittee on Maritime Order to Discuss Steel Structures in Yellow Sea

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and China have agreed to set up a subcommittee on maritime order to discuss the matter of the steel structures China installed in the Yellow Sea, amid growing concerns about them in South Korea.Seoul’s foreign ministry said Thursday that the two sides made the agreement the previous day during the third meeting of the South Korea-China Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation in Seoul.The ministry said that in the meeting, the South Korean government expressed deep concerns about the steel structures and stressed that the country’s legitimate and lawful maritime rights must not be violated.China reportedly said the structures are purely intended for aquaculture purposes and have nothing to do with territorial sovereignty or delimiting maritime boundaries.The two sides have agreed to continue communication at various levels, with the common understanding that this issue should not hinder the development of bilateral relations.The two sides also evaluated the current status of maritime cooperation in various fields and agreed to continue practical cooperation.