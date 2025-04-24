S. Korea Raises Serious Concerns over Structures China Built in Yellow Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has expressed serious concern about the structures China built in a disputed area in the Yellow Sea, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The ministry said Thursday that the issue was discussed the previous day during the two countries’ third round of maritime cooperation talks in Seoul.The South Korean government voiced concerns over the unauthorized installation by China of steel structures in waters off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula, where the two countries’ exclusive economic zones overlap, emphasizing that South Korea’s legitimate maritime rights should not be violated.Questions were also raised about whether China built the sea structures in an attempt to expand its influence in the Yellow Sea and create a basis for territorial claims.But China reiterated its stance that the structures, two fish farms that were installed in 2018 and 2024 and an apparent oil drilling facility that was built in 2022, have nothing to do with territorial or maritime demarcation issues.The ministry said although the two sides stood firm on their positions, they decided to continue communicating through channels at all levels, recognizing that this matter should not hinder the development of bilateral relations.They also agreed to hold the fourth South Korea-China maritime cooperation dialogue in China at a mutually convenient time.