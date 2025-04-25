NBS Survey: 50% of Voters Want Change on June 3

Photo : YONHAP News

Half of the voting-age population in South Korea believes the government should be replaced in the upcoming presidential election, according to the latest National Barometer Survey, released Thursday.The survey of one-thousand-five people, conducted by Embrain Public, KStat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research from April 21 to April 23, also found that 39 percent of voters believe the government must be rebuilt.In the same survey, 41 percent of respondents supported the Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung as the most suitable candidate for president, while 10 percent favored the People Power Party’s Hong Joon-pyo.As for other conservative contenders, Kim Moon-soo trailed behind Hong at eight percent and Ahn Cheol-soo stood in a tie with Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party at three percent.Meanwhile, the Democratic Party’s approval rating stood at 38 percent with the People Power Party at 35 percent.The NBS survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.