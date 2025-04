To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan, a museum in Seoul will showcase the history of the Joseon Tongsinsa, goodwill missions sent by the Joseon Kingdom to Japan.The Seoul Museum of History announced on Thursday that it will hold a special exhibition titled “Communication of the Heart, Lingering like Waves” from April 25 to June 29.The exhibition, the largest ever at the museum, will feature 128 artifacts from 18 domestic and international institutions, including 32 classified as treasures.Visitors can see UNESCO World Heritage sites, Japanese cultural properties and Korean cultural properties that reflect the historic significance of cultural exchanges between Korea and Japan.The Joseon Tongsinsa missions took place between 1607 and 1811.